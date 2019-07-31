Best of SA 2019

Best Book Store 

Half Price Books

Winner: Half Price Books

Multiple locations, hpb.com

Founders Ken Gjemre and Pat Anderson opened the first Half Price Books in Dallas back in 1972, occupying the site of a one-time laundromat. With a mission of promoting literacy and saving the environment by keeping old books in circulation, the pair filled the shelves with 2,000 books from their personal libraries. Since then, the company has opened dozens of stores, spilling out of Texas and into 16 other states. The stacks include everything from cookbooks and history to well-thumbed genre paperbacks. Even if you're not exactly a book worm, the stores' collections of vinyl, comics, gifts and knick-knacks offer plenty of browsing fun. The vibe inside is always laid back, and despite the chain's size, it retains the homespun feel of a family-run business.

2. The Twig Book Shop

306 Pearl Parkway #106

(210) 826-6411

thetwig.com

3. Nine Lives Books

4907 Northwest Loop 410 #102

(210) 647-5656

ninelivesbooks.com

