Best of SA 2019

Food & Drink

Best Breakfast Tacos 

Winner: Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

Even in a city with new taquerias popping up almost daily, San Antonians can respect local dining institutions such as Bill Miller Bar-B-Q. Though best known for its brisket sandwiches and buckets of sweet tea, the locally operated fast-casual chain began serving breakfast tacos in 2017, and its drive-through lines haven't been the same since. The menu features the standard choices: bacon and egg, carne guisada, bean and cheese and potato and egg, all served on the fluffy flour tortillas locals have come to expect. Bill Miller has upped the ante, however when it comes to catering to customer requests. Last year, the company introduced chorizo to the menu after fans requested it. And when it comes to toppings such as salsa, avocado or even random suggestions from Twitter followers, Bill Miller also goes above and beyond.

2. Tommy's Restaurant

Multiple locations

mytommys.com

3. The Original Donut Shop

3307 Fredericksburg Road

(210) 734-5661

facebook.com/theoriginaldonutshop

