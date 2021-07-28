Winner: Las Palapas

Multiple locations

laspalapas.com

East Los Angeles transplant Ron Acosta opened his first Las Palapas in San Antonio 40 years ago, and slowly but steadily built it into a 20-store enterprise focused on the Alamo City market. Its win for Best Breakfast Tacos suggests the expansion hasn't cut the quality of its offerings, especially when it comes to SA's favorite way to start the day. Las Palapas fans rave about its fluffy flour tortillas, the quantity and quality of its fillings and the addictive quality of its roasted salsa. No wonder its restaurant drive-thrus are dependably packed at the beginning of each workday.

2. The Original Donut Shop

3307 Fredericksburg Road

(210) 734-5661

facebook.com/theoriginaldonutshop

3. Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

Multiple locations

billmillerbbq.com