Winner: Magnolia Pancake Haus
Multiple locations
Anyone who wants proof of how much San Antonians crave Magnolia breakfasts and brunches needs only to look at the business' rapid expansion since it started in 2000. Thanks to the recent addition of a new outpost in the Cibolo area, this perennial morning-meal favorite now offers its award-winning pancakes, waffles, hashes and omelets at three area locations. And the accolades keep rolling in. We suspect this locally owned favorite will remain a contender in both categories for some time to come.
2. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
Multiple locations
3. Max and Louie's New York Diner
226 W. Bitters Road, Suite 126
(210) 483-7600
