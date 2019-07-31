Best of SA 2019

Food & Drink

Best Brunch 

Magnolia Pancake Haus

click to enlarge bosa_19.png

Winner: Magnolia Pancake Haus

Multiple locations

magnoliapancakehaus.com

Magnolia Pancake Haus is a brunch-goer's paradise, serving up not just the expected array of sweet and savory pancakes but also delectable waffles, French toast and an almost infinite number of egg dishes. Since Chef Robert Fleming opened the original Pancake Haus in 2000, he's dazzled diners with an expansive menu with pancake varieties including chocolate chip, bacon, silver dollar and his trademark buttermilk. The restaurant has since grown to two locations and offers a drink menu with mimosas, beer-mosas and endless cups of coffee. The eateries tend to fill up quick — especially after Fleming's hotcakes were featured on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins and Dives — so make online reservations ahead of time if you're not willing to wait for a table.

2. NOLA Brunch & Beignets

111 Kings Court

(210) 320-1572

eatatnola.com

3. La Panaderia

Multiple locations

lapanaderia

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation