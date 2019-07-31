Best Brunch 

Winner: Magnolia Pancake Haus

Multiple locations

magnoliapancakehaus.com

Magnolia Pancake Haus is a brunch-goer's paradise, serving up not just the expected array of sweet and savory pancakes but also delectable waffles, French toast and an almost infinite number of egg dishes. Since Chef Robert Fleming opened the original Pancake Haus in 2000, he's dazzled diners with an expansive menu with pancake varieties including chocolate chip, bacon, silver dollar and his trademark buttermilk. The restaurant has since grown to two locations and offers a drink menu with mimosas, beer-mosas and endless cups of coffee. The eateries tend to fill up quick — especially after Fleming's hotcakes were featured on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins and Dives — so make online reservations ahead of time if you're not willing to wait for a table.

2. NOLA Brunch & Beignets

111 Kings Court

(210) 320-1572

eatatnola.com

3. La Panaderia

Multiple locations

lapanaderia