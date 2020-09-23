No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

Food & Drink

Best Brunch 

Magnolia Pancake Haus

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: Magnolia Pancake Haus

606 Embassy Oaks

(210) 496-0828

magnoliapancakehaus.com

2. La Panadería

Multiple locations

lapanaderia.com

3. The Rustic

17619 La Cantera Parkway

(210) 245-7500

therustic.com/san-antonio

