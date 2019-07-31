Best of SA 2019

Food & Drink

Best Bubble Tea 

Brew’s Lee Tea Station

click to enlarge bosa_19.png

Winner: Brew's Lee Tea Station

4009 Broadway St.

(210) 598-0068

brewsleetea.com

Brew's Lee Tea Station is more than its glam and Insta-ready looks let on. Since Frances and Billy Lee opened the shop and introduced the city their delicious rose milk teas, refreshing Lychee Jasmine green tea and beautiful glowing bubble tea, they have pushed San Antonians to upgrade their tea drinking experiences. Stop by in the morning for vegan-friendly sweets to pair with your favorite cup, or visit at lunchtime for some of Mama Lee's flavorful house noodles. As masters of Taiwanese tea making traditions, the owners also show their commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility by serving all their drinks — even those with tapioca pearls — with biodegradable straws.

2. Bobalicious

4907 NW Loop 410, Suite 103

(210) 979-8040

bobaliciouscafe.com

3. Suck It: The Restaurant

7220 Louis Pasteur Dr., Suite 120

(210) 560-2113

chefsuckit.com

