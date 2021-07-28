Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2021

Around Town

Readers' Choice

Best Bucket List Activity 

Biking the Mission Trail

Winner: Biking the Mission Trail

Conceived in 1993 and constructed in five phases that were completed in 2015, the Mission Hike and Bike Trail connects the historic structures along the San Antonio River, which were built in the 1720s to house Spanish missionaries and indigenous Coahuiltecans. The 15.1-mile, out-and-back trail is an easy enough ride that the whole family can enjoy, but newcomers should know to pack both water and sunblock in preparation for the full ride. Completionists can begin their journey at Mission San Antonio de Valero — aka the Alamo — but those who don't want to deal with the hustle and bustle of downtown roads can forget the Alamo and follow the route that begins at Mission Concepción in the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park.

2. San Antonio Sidecars

503 Chestnut St.

(210) 660-6939

sanantoniosidecars.com

3. Cottonwood Wine Tours

1814 Buena Vista St.

(210) 488-6867

cottonwoodwinetours.com

