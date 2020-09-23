Winner: Chris Madrid's
1900 Blanco Road
(210) 735-3552
Despite the seemingly infinite number of burger joints opening in San Antonio, it's clear locals will always find a place in their hearts for Chris Madrid's. This Alamo City institution has spent more than 40 years serving both traditional and creative versions of the American fast-food staple — best enjoyed with a side of the restaurant's fresh and savory salsa and pico de gallo. After lengthy renovations following a fire, the iconic restaurant is again serving up popular eats such as its gooey Cheddar Cheezy burger, bacon-friendly Porky's Delight and Tostada Burger, stacked high with refried beans, onions, cheese and tortilla chips.
2. Burger Boy
Multiple locations
3. Longhorn Cafe
Multiple locations
