Winner: Chris Madrid's

1900 Blanco Road

(210) 735-3552

chrismadrids.com

Despite the seemingly infinite number of burger joints opening in San Antonio, it's clear locals will always find a place in their hearts for Chris Madrid's. This Alamo City institution has spent more than 40 years serving both traditional and creative versions of the American fast-food staple — best enjoyed with a side of the restaurant's fresh and savory salsa and pico de gallo. After lengthy renovations following a fire, the iconic restaurant is again serving up popular eats such as its gooey Cheddar Cheezy burger, bacon-friendly Porky's Delight and Tostada Burger, stacked high with refried beans, onions, cheese and tortilla chips.

2. Burger Boy

Multiple locations

burgerboysa.com

3. Longhorn Cafe

Multiple locations

thelonghorncafe.com