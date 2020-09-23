No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

Food & Drink

Best Burger 

Chris Madrid's

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: Chris Madrid's

1900 Blanco Road

(210) 735-3552

chrismadrids.com

Despite the seemingly infinite number of burger joints opening in San Antonio, it's clear locals will always find a place in their hearts for Chris Madrid's. This Alamo City institution has spent more than 40 years serving both traditional and creative versions of the American fast-food staple — best enjoyed with a side of the restaurant's fresh and savory salsa and pico de gallo. After lengthy renovations following a fire, the iconic restaurant is again serving up popular eats such as its gooey Cheddar Cheezy burger, bacon-friendly Porky's Delight and Tostada Burger, stacked high with refried beans, onions, cheese and tortilla chips.

2. Burger Boy

Multiple locations

burgerboysa.com

3. Longhorn Cafe

Multiple locations

thelonghorncafe.com

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2020 Read More

  2. Food & Drink Read More

  3. People Read More

  4. Nightlife Read More

  5. Around Town Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation