Winner: Burger Boy

Multiple locations

burgerboysa.com

San Antonio-born Burger Boy knocked longtime favorite Chris Madrid's out of the top spot for 2021, and there's a good chance the mini-chain's multiple new locations helped it rack up those extra votes. After all, the expansion means more residents are aware of its award-winning burgers, milkshakes and crinkle-cut fries. Should be interesting to see whether two more soon-to-come Burger Boys — one on the South Side and another in Live Oak — can help it rack up a consecutive win in the category next year.

2. Chris Madrid's

1900 Blanco Road

(210) 735-3552

chrismadrids.com

3. Armadillos Texas Style Burgers

Multiple locations

armadilloburger.com