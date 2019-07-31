Best of SA 2019

People

Best Burlesque Troupe 

Stars and Garters Burlesque

Winner: Stars and Garters Burlesque

starsandgartersburlesque.com

With one stiletto planted in burlesque's vaudevillian roots and the other in the genre's present-day possibilities, Stars and Garters is proudly the longest-running burlesque troupe in San Antonio and a five-time winner in our annual readers' poll. Comprised of "transoceanic tropical tease" Black Orchid, '60s-inspired blond bombshell Suki Jones, "tattooed, tassel-twirling" redhead Pystol Whips, "long, lean and leggy" Giselle J'Adore and recent recruit Miss Sugar Free, the troupe shimmies and shakes its way through themed performances that have recently featured live accompaniment by retro jazz diva Ruby Alexander and her band the Bonafide Playboys, playfully provocative games, naughty improv and opportunities for audience members to spin "the wheel of titillating tunes" to determine the evening's routines.

2. Pastie Pops Burlesque Revue

facebook.com/pastiepops

3. Le Strange Sideshow

facebook.com/LeStrangeSideshow

