Best of SA 2020

People

Best Burlesque Troupe 

Stars and Garters Burlesque

Winner: Stars and Garters Burlesque

starsandgartersburlesque.com

As much as the lovely ladies of Stars and Garters Burlesque must enjoy using the word "sextuple" to describe their Best of San Antonio assets, they'll need to update it to the slightly less sexy "septuple" now that they boast seven wins in our readers' poll. And should we expect anything less? Billed as San Antonio's longest-running burlesque troupe, S&G has essentially been a shoo-in for this category save for that one year the Pastie Pops shimmied into the top spot (2017). Although S&G's 11th season got truncated by the pandemic, we have no doubt that "Transoceanic Tropical Tease" Black Orchid, '60s-inspired bombshell Suki Jones, tattooed tassel-twirler Pystol Whips, leggy stunner Giselle J'Adore and "artificially sweet Southern girl" Miss Sugar Free will be back to put "the bare in Bexar County" just as soon as safety allows.

2. Pastie Pops

pastiepops.com

3. La Santa Luna

facebook.com/lasantalunatx

Previous Winners

Calendar

