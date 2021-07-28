Winner: Pastie Pops Burlesque Revue

pastiepops.com

It would be remiss to congratulate the Pastie Pops on this win without first taking a moment for S.T. Shimi — a beloved performer who helped build the local burlesque scene and died in a tragic accident last December. As leader of the pioneering local troupe Stars and Garters, Shimi (who performed as Black Orchid, the "Transoceanic Tropical Tease") rallied her gals each year for a bit of playful rivalry with the Pops in this very category. Orchid, we miss you and the tireless creative energy you brought to San Antonio! Without further ado, onto the Pops: Comprised of Jasper St. James (The Big and Tall That Bears It All), Mary Annette (The Doll With No Strings Attached), Vixy Van Hellen (The Bare Bottom of Bexar County), Camille Toe (She's the One You Wanna Pick), Elle Du Jour (The Contemporary Tease) and Mustang Ryder (The Self-Made Man), the Pops are a deliciously diverse, body-positive troupe known for performances that fuse burlesque with elements of vaudeville and stand-up. Rolling with the pandemic punches, the Pops presented three virtual shows during lockdown and are currently dusting off the tassels for "The Big Strip," a live performance showcasing Mary Annette (with support from a live band) at the Bonham Exchange on July 31.

