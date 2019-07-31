Best Caribbean Restaurant 

Winner: The Jerk Shack

117 Matyear St.

(210) 776-7780

facebook.com/thejerkshacksatx

Great things are worth waiting for, and the Jerk Shack is no exception. The Jerk Shack was an instant hit among locals when it opened in 2018, and it's since been named by regional and national publications as one of the best new restaurants to watch. Lines often form outside the West Side food truck, as customers regularly queue up for Jamaican-born chef Nicola Blaque's golden brown plantains, potato salad, tender oxtail and bowls of mac and cheese that you won't want to share with your tablemates. Grab a cold Ginger Beer or Red Stripe to sip while you wait for the food to arrive, and trust that your meal will more than live up to the hype.

2. La Marginal

2447 Nacogdoches Road

(844) 663-6646

lamarginalrestaurant.com

3. Jamaica Jamaica

2026 Austin Highway

(210) 590-0515

jamaicajamaicacuisine.com