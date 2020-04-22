Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Best CBD Gummies 2020 – Real Companies & Products

Posted By on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 2:11 PM

click to enlarge sac-01.jpg
[Introduction]

CBD is popular for its wide range of health benefits — from fighting chronic pain and inflammation to promoting sleep and relaxation.

One of the best ways to use this supplement is to buy CBD-infused gummy candies. They cut the natural “grassy” flavor of the hemp with a sweet, chewy, and delicious gummy flavor. However, there’s a problem — not all gummies provide consistent results. Worse yet, there are a lot of gummies on the market that don’t have nearly as much CBD as is listed on the bottle.

This is a major problem, yet extremely common in the industry.



In order to save you the disappointment of buying low-grade gummies, we’ve compiled a list of the three best CBD gummies on the market today. All three of these brands take measures to ensure every gummy the sell contains exactly what’s listed on the bottle and offers a money-back guarantee.

Our Top-Rated Gummy Brands

1. Royal CBD Gummies - Editor's Pick
click image image001.png

Royal CBD is a well-known brand in the CBD space, featured on dozens of top-ten lists for CBD gummies across multiple different industries — including HMHB, CFAH, Weed News, Daily CBD, Teen Wire, Observer, and WeBeHigh. They’re a clear winner.

These particular gummies come in two different potencies — 10 mg or 25 mg of a CBD isolate per piece. Although both are excellent products, we recommend going for the 25 mg option because they offer slightly better value overall — and you can still get lower doses by gutting the gummies in halves, thirds, or quarters.

There are no flavor options here, but each pack comes standard in a medley of fruity flavors.

The consistency of these gummies are very chewy — just what you’d expect from a premium gummy.

The company proves its CBD potency claims by sending a sample from each batch to a third-party lab. Here, it’s tested by an independent company with no ties to Royal CBD. The results of these tests are published live on the company's website.

Additionally, the company stands behind its products by offering a 30-day money-back guarantee on all its products. If these gummies don’t work for you, you can reach out to the company to get your money back.

What We Like
  • Available in two potencies — low (10 mg) and high (25 mg)
  • Excellent value for your money
  • Third-party tested for quality assurance
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
What We Don't Like
  • Not available in-store (online-only)
click image image003.png

2. Gold Bee CBD Gummies - Runner Up

click to enlarge image005.png

Gold Bee is a much smaller company than Royal CBD. They started by selling organic honey and a handful of superfoods. The company only recently started producing small-batch runs of hemp extract (end of 2018).

These guys take hemp extraction seriously and have a dedicated team doing limited-batch runs of a premium hemp extract. They prefer to use a small-batch system for extraction in order to keep the quality as high as possible.

Smaller batches are like microbreweries for CBD products. It allows the producer to get a much better product when they can concentrate on a smaller volume of extract.

These gummies use the company's award-winning hemp extract. They’re standardized to contain 25 mg of CBD per piece and are flavored with honey from their organic honey farms.

We love Gold Bee CBD gummies because they use some of the best hemp extracts in the industry and have a delicious flavor despite the potent terpene profile.

Much like Royal CBD, Gold Bee has samples of each batch tested in a Delaware-based laboratory to confirm the claims made on the bottle. You can also get your money back within 30 days of purchase if you’re unhappy with these gummies for any reason.

The only problem with this brand is that because they do small runs and are becoming increasingly popular around the United States, you may have to join a waiting list to get your hands on a bottle.

What We Like

  • Very high-quality hemp extract standardized to contain 25 mg per gummy
  • Third-party tested for quality control
  • Buying from Gold Bee supports small American business

What We Don't Like
  • Limited batch sizes mean product shortages aren’t uncommon

    click to enlarge image003.png

3. Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs are the polar opposite of Gold Bee — they’re a massive international company that’s been in the CBD industry for over 5 years now. This makes Hemp Bombs one of the oldest companies in the business since the CBD industry is only about 6 or 7 years old to begin with.

As you might expect from a large company, Hemp Bombs has many different options to choose from in their CBD gummy lineup.

Your options include:

● Package sizes ranging from 5 to 60
● Strengths ranging from 10 to 25 mg per piece
● Regular CBD isolate gummies, or a CBD & melatonin mix

Hemp Bombs is a good middle-ground between cost and potency — but only if you order the larger package sizes or the higher potencies. The low-potency, small container sizes are much lower value for your money overall — even though the actual cost per package is lower.

The only thing we don’t like about Hemp Bombs is that their hemp is only so-so. They don’t use organically-grown hemp like Gold Bee or Royal CBD, and certainly don’t focus their energy on small batches.

However, if you don’t mind an average hemp quality, these guys are a great value for your money and are one of the cheapest CBD gummy options on the internet.

What We Like

  • Low-cost hemp-infused gummies
  • Made from CBD Isolate (THC-free)
  • Multiple options to choose from regarding the size, potency, and formula of these gummies

What We Don't Like

  • Hemp quality is average
  • Low potency and small package size options have a lower value
Final Thoughts: Best CBD Gummy Options for 2020

CBD gummies are all the rage, and for good reason — they’re simple to use, taste great, and deliver the same benefits as other CBD options (such as CBD oils or CBD capsules).

The main thing to remember is that in order for these gummies to work, you’ll need to buy them from a reputable manufacturer in order to avoid buying ineffective CBD gummies. There are too many companies in the CBD space these days making their gummies from low-quality hemp, using potentially harmful ingredients, or exaggerating about the concentration of CBD in their products.

Although there are many excellent CBD brands to buy your gummies from, we recommend starting with any of the three listed above. All three of these brands send their products to independent labs for testing to prove their claims and offer satisfaction guarantees up to one month after purchase.

