Best CBD Shop 

Alamo Botanicals

click to enlarge bosa_19.png

Winner: Alamo Botanicals

19141 Stone Oak Parkway #301

(210) 444-9026

alamobotanicals.com

If you suffer from anxiety, joint pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, menstrual cramps, insomnia, nausea, seizures, bowel inflammation, or just plain old moodiness, someone — from a physician to a family member — has probably suggested that CBD just might be the savior you're looking for. We're certainly not qualified to weigh in whether the hemp-derived remedy is a worthwhile course of treatment. But we do know that Alamo Botanicals' Stone Oak shop prides itself on helping visitors make an informed decision about how to approach the myriad products that purport to offer the health benefits of legal cannabidiol. From capsules and tinctures to beverages and pet-care specialties, the store carries a variety of products and has staff on hand with the expertise to explain them in a professional and inviting environment.

2. Simple Leaf Botanicals

6909 N. Loop 1604 East

(210) 802-3223

facebook.com/simpleleaftexas

3. Go Green Botanicals

6923 W. Loop 1604 North, Suite 104

(830) 608-9446

gogreenbotanicals.com

