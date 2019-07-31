Best Charcuterie Board 

Winner: Cured

306 Pearl Parkway, Suite 101

(210) 314-3929

curedatpearl.com

Charcuterie options abound at Cured, where — as the name would suggest — meats are house cured for anywhere from 30 days to 12 months. Chef Steve McHugh opened his eatery at The Pearl in 2013, and his knack for finding delicious, locally sourced ingredients has won over local fans while helping make the city a dining destination for international visitors. Cured's charcuterie board includes a rotating selection of bites that may include chicken liver mousse, smoked duck ham, Polish sausage and apple jalapeño pork rillettes, all accompanied by house-made pickles, spicy mustards, local cheese and crackers. The boards are a great starter for any meal or a small-yet-satisfying dinner. The restaurant also donates a dollar to local charities for every board sold, meaning your indulgence helps someone in need.

2. Boiler House Texas Grill & Wine Garden

312 Pearl Parkway, Building 3

(210) 354-4644

boilerhousesa.com

3. Downstairs at the Esquire Tavern

155 E. Commerce St.

(210) 222-2521

esquiretavern-sa.com/downstairs