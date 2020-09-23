No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best Charcuterie Board 

Cured

Winner: Cured

306 Pearl Parkway, Suite 101

(210) 314-3929

curedatpearl.com

When Chef Steve McHugh opened Cured at the Pearl in 2013, he introduced locals to a whole new world of charcuterie. Diners will find the restaurant's farm-to-table approach extends to every aspect of Cured's menu, including its signature boards. The orders come with a generous selection of flavorful meats including chicken liver mousse, country-style pork pate and smoked duck ham, all cured in house, and an impressive spread of freshly made pickles, regionally sourced cheese and crackers.

2. The Board Couple

2218 N. Zarzamora St. 

(210) 573-2100

theboardcouple.com

3. The Good Kind

1127 S. St. Mary's St.

(210) 801-5892

eatgoodkind.com

