Best of SA 2021

Food & Drink

Readers' Choice

Best Charcuterie 

Cured

click to enlarge bestofsa-2021-b.png

Winner: Cured

306 Pearl Parkway, Suite 101

(210) 314-3929

curedatpearl.com

Chef Steve McHugh opened Cured at the Pearl in 2013, and as the restaurant's moniker spells out, its focus is on hand-crafted cured foods, from smoked duck ham to pickled beets. Little surprise then that this restaurant is a multiyear Best of San Antonio winner in its category. What better foundation for a sublime charcuterie board than meat that's cured in-house, right? From the previously mentioned duck ham to apple jalapeño pork rillettes and 30-day salami Etna, Cured truly serves up the Cadillac of San Antonio charc boards.

2. The Board Couple

2218 N. Zarzamora St. 

(210) 573-2100

theboardcouple.com

3. Graze Haus

(210) 374-1948

facebook.com/GrazeHaus

