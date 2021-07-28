Winner: Cured

Chef Steve McHugh opened Cured at the Pearl in 2013, and as the restaurant's moniker spells out, its focus is on hand-crafted cured foods, from smoked duck ham to pickled beets. Little surprise then that this restaurant is a multiyear Best of San Antonio winner in its category. What better foundation for a sublime charcuterie board than meat that's cured in-house, right? From the previously mentioned duck ham to apple jalapeño pork rillettes and 30-day salami Etna, Cured truly serves up the Cadillac of San Antonio charc boards.

2. The Board Couple

3. Graze Haus

