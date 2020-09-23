Winner: Sofia Sada Cervantes
Savor and Culinary Institute of America
While Sofia Sada Cervantes hasn't exactly reached the status of celebrity chef à la Johnny Hernandez, she's amassed plenty of fans via her post at Savor, the Culinary Institute of America's student-staffed restaurant, which launched last year at the Pearl. Under her leadership, the eatery has won over locals and tourists alike for its global-yet-approachable flavors, beautiful presentation and build-your-own three- and four-course meals. During the pandemic, it's transitioned to offering curbside cuisine, including family-ready meals and cook-at-home options. Upping Sada Cervantes' intrigue, she was also a member of the Mexican National Women's Soccer Team from 2001 to 2004.
2. Ceasar Zepeda
Sangria on the Burg
3. Damien Watel
Bistr09
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.