Best of SA 2021

People

Readers' Choice

Best Chef 

Johnny Hernandez

click to enlarge bestofsa-2021-b.png

Winner: Johnny Hernandez

chefjohnnyhernandez.com

Celebrity chef, entrepreneur and general boss-man Johnny Hernandez has snagged yet another Best Of award in this category since his first in 2019. Though the pandemic made 2020 a tough year for chefs nationwide, Hernandez rolled up his sleeves and worked diligently to create a larger footprint for his Grupo La Gloria, which includes the not just the business' namesake Mexican street-food spots but Burgerteca and Fruteria locations. Perhaps the most innovative development of Hernandez's during the health crisis, however, was his introduction of margarita trucks to whisk SA's favorite beverage directly to consumers.

2. Sofia Sada

Frida Mexican Restaurant & Bar, Savor at The Culinary Institute of America 

ciachef.edu/ana-sofia-sada-cervantes

3. Jason Dady

Jason Dady Restaurant Group 

jasondady.com

