Best Chicken Fried Steak 

Winner: Lulu's Bakery & Cafe

918 N. Main Ave.

(210) 951-4088

Lulusbakeryandcafe.com

Chicken Fried Steak is a comfort food staple in Texas diners, and Lulu's serves up one of the best — and most sizable — around. Locals are familiar with the restaurant's Texas Ranger Challenge, which dares diners to eat all 21 ounces of its deep-fried breaded cutlet plus with two sides and a pair of rolls. Finish the placemat-sized order in 12 minutes, and it's on the house. But if you're looking for dinner instead of a challenge, the CFS is still enjoyable at your leisure, or better yet, shared with friends. Fried to perfection and smothered in cream gravy or queso, it's little wonder so many readers give Lulu's winning marks for this signature dish.

2. Good Time Charlie's Bar & Cafe

2922 Broadway St.

(210) 828-5392

gtcsatx.com

3. De Wese's Tip Top Cafe

2814 Fredericksburg Road

(210) 732-0191

facebook.com/tiptopcafesanantonio