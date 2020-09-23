No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best Chicken Fried Steak 

De Wese’s Tip Top Cafe

Winner: De Wese's Tip Top Cafe

2814 Fredericksburg Road

(210) 732-0191

facebook.com/tiptopcafesanantonio

Let's face it, eating a breaded, deep-fried beef cutlet drowned in cream gravy is all about excess, which is precisely why we're not looking for a tiny portion when we decide to indulge. De Wese's Tip Top understands this and serves up chicken fried steaks that literally hang off the edge of the dinner plate. Of course, size alone doesn't make an exceptional CFS. Folks have flocked to the Tip Top for more than seven decades because this time capsule of an eatery is deft at frying up a steak with just the right amount of breading to make for crisp exterior then smother it in luxuriant cream gravy with just the requisite peppery bite.

2. Good Time Charlie's

2922 Broadway

(210) 828-5392

gtcsatx.com

Tie:

3. Earl Abel's

1639 Broadway

(210) 444-9424

earlabelssa.com

3. M.K. Davis Restaurant

1302 N. Flores St. 

(210) 223-1208

facebook.com/mkdavisrestaurant

