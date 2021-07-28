Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2021

Food & Drink

Readers' Choice

Best 'Chicken' Sandwich 

Project Pollo

Winner: Project Pollo

Multiple locations

projectpollo.com

This homegrown vegan food chain's pledge to put Chick-fil-A out of business may be a staggeringly ambitious, but its crisp and delicious meatless "chicken" sandos do have an addictive quality. So, it may be a bad idea to bet against them. The house-breaded Original Project is delicious enough that you may not miss the meat, but those feeling brave may want to go for the Deluxe, a multi-napkin affair slathered in piquant Birdy Sauce and layered with bacon and smoked gouda — both vegan, of course. We're guessing the karma factor also played into Project Pollo's Best of San Antonio win. The chain pays its workers considerably higher than the minimum wage, contributes to animal-based charities and runs a program that allows customers to pay it forward for others in need.

2. Earth Burger

Multiple locations

earthburger.com

