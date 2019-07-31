Best of SA 2019

Food & Drink

Best Chinese Restaurant 

Golden Wok

click to enlarge bosa_19.png

Winner: Golden Wok

Multiple locations

goldenwoksa.com

Golden Work's Sunday brunch menu offers a solid dim sum cart with authentic and addictive showstoppers such as har gow (shrimp dumplings), stewed chicken feet in black bean sauce, beef tripe, mini spare ribs, steamed custard buns and taro root cake. Authenticity aside, Golden Wok has introduced many San Antonio diners to well-prepared Chinese cuisine thanks to dishes including smoky pork fried rice, sweet Peking duck and spicy stir-fried basil chicken with scallions. Don't sleep on the restaurant's extensive tea selection, which includes chrysanthemum, oolong and sow mee — a strong white tea with a punch of flavor.

2. Formosa Garden

1011 N.E. Loop 410

(210) 828-9988

formosagardensa.com

3. Ding How Chinese Restaurant

4531 NW Loop 410

(210) 340-7944

dinghowsa.com

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation