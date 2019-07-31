Best Chinese Restaurant 

Winner: Golden Wok

Multiple locations

goldenwoksa.com

Golden Work's Sunday brunch menu offers a solid dim sum cart with authentic and addictive showstoppers such as har gow (shrimp dumplings), stewed chicken feet in black bean sauce, beef tripe, mini spare ribs, steamed custard buns and taro root cake. Authenticity aside, Golden Wok has introduced many San Antonio diners to well-prepared Chinese cuisine thanks to dishes including smoky pork fried rice, sweet Peking duck and spicy stir-fried basil chicken with scallions. Don't sleep on the restaurant's extensive tea selection, which includes chrysanthemum, oolong and sow mee — a strong white tea with a punch of flavor.

2. Formosa Garden

1011 N.E. Loop 410

(210) 828-9988

formosagardensa.com

3. Ding How Chinese Restaurant

4531 NW Loop 410

(210) 340-7944

dinghowsa.com