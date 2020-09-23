No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

Around Town

Best City Park 

Brackenridge Park

Winner: Brackenridge Park

3700 N. St. Mary's St.

(210) 207-7275

sanantonio.gov/parksandrec

This year, the city's outdoor spaces became more important than ever, and it's no surprise that the centrally located, 343-acre Brackenridge Park was voted top dog. Visitors can meander the paved walkways or eat lunch at a picnic table along the picturesque 2.2 mile stretch of the San Antonio River that flows through the park, bike through its trails or get their play on at one of its sports fields. The park is also a birdwatcher's paradise, particularly in the spring, when the trees fill with egrets and yellow-crowned night herons for their annual nesting season. For a change of scenery, the nearby Japanese Tea Garden mesmerizes with landscaped tiers and koi ponds built out of the former Alamo Cement quarry. Those looking for more family-friendly fun need not go far. The San Antonio Zoo, recently relocated Kiddie Park, Zoo Train and Witte Museum are a mere hop, skip and a jump away, and all are currently open for business with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

2. Phil Hardberger Park

13203 Blanco Road

(210) 492-7472

sanantonio.gov/parksandrec

3. Hemisfair

434 S. Alamo St.

(210) 709-4750

hemisfair.org

