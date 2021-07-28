Winner: Phil Hardberger Park

San Antonio's Phil Hardberger Park isn't just San Antonio humans' favorite outdoor public space — it's a pup paradise as well. With two expansive dog parks where canine companions can run free, it's no wonder pet owners flock to the facility. But Hardberger Park has a lot more to offer than just the dog-related facilities that take up a mere 3.3 acres of its 311-acre expanse. Late last year, the park debuted a land bridge that allows human visitors as well as native wildlife to cross safely over Wurzbach Parkway. The innovative structure also includes a skywalk that lifts parkgoers into the treetops as they reach the top. What's more, artist-designed wildlife viewing blinds allow people to observe native species without disturbing them.

