Best City Park 

Phil Hardberger Park

Winner: Phil Hardberger Park

13203 Blanco Road and 8400 NW Military Highway

(210) 492-7472

philhardbergerpark.org

San Antonio's Phil Hardberger Park isn't just San Antonio humans' favorite outdoor public space — it's a pup paradise as well. With two expansive dog parks where canine companions can run free, it's no wonder pet owners flock to the facility. But Hardberger Park has a lot more to offer than just the dog-related facilities that take up a mere 3.3 acres of its 311-acre expanse. Late last year, the park debuted a land bridge that allows human visitors as well as native wildlife to cross safely over Wurzbach Parkway. The innovative structure also includes a skywalk that lifts parkgoers into the treetops as they reach the top. What's more, artist-designed wildlife viewing blinds allow people to observe native species without disturbing them.

2. Brackenridge Park

3700 N. St. Mary's St.

(210) 207-7275

brackenridgepark.org

3. Hemisfair

434 S. Alamo St.

(210) 709-4750

hemisfair.org

