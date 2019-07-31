Best of SA 2019

Best Clothing Boutique 

Eye Candy Boutique

Winner: Eye Candy Boutique

531 Navarro St.

(210) 363-3572

heyeyecandy.com

It can be difficult to find cute attire that fits, especially for those us with plus-size bodies. And just because a place carries larger-size items, that doesn't necessarily mean they're particularly stylish. Enter Eye Candy Boutique. Carrying sizes XL-3X, this store specializes in clothing designed to fit well and leave their customers looking and feeling fabulous. From jeans to dresses, tops to accessories, Eye Candy aims to be a one-stop shop on the road to a more glamorous lifestyle. Although Eye Candy is unique to itself, shoppers familiar with online stores BooHoo and ASOS may find the attire it carries comparable. Located in the heart of downtown and opened in 2015, the boutique feels right at home as part of a revitalizing city center.

2. Woven Boutique

22610 U.S. Highway 281

(210) 462-1993

wovenboutique.com

