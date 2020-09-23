Winner: Eye Candy Boutique

As an undergrad studying fashion merchandising at Texas State University, Elsa Fernandez dreamed of one day opening a plus-size clothing store. From her own experiences, she knew there was a void in the market when it came to shopping for trendy, flattering plus-size fashions. In 2015, she scored a temporary home for Eye Candy as part of the Center City Development and Operations Department's OPEN Downtown Pop-Up Shops and, after a successful run, signed a lease for the tiny space on the corner of Houston and Navarro streets. There, she won over a loyal following with an affordable, fashion-forward mix of merchandise encompassing casual, dressy and street-smart looks along with denim, tees and unique accessories. Just before the pandemic, Fernandez opted to relocate Eye Candy to a live-work space on the South Side where she welcomes customers by appointment. She's also made online shopping a breeze with clever "lifestyle/vibe" categories like Amiga Adventures, Wear to Work, Date Night and Keepin' It Cozy. Newbies should tune into the two-time Best of San Antonio winner's buzzy Instagram page (@heyeyecandy), where she serves up styling tips for "capturing eyes at any size."

