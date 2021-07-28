Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best Clothing Boutique 

Broadway Pinups

Winner: Broadway Pinups

3615 Broadway

(210) 824-1415

broadwaypinups.com

This cozy shop squeezed into central San Antonio is a can't-miss stop for any fashion-forward — or backward — resident or visitor. Since its 2014 opening, Broadway Pinups has offered inclusive sizing in its unique assortment of vintage-inspired pinup dresses, skirts, shoes and more. With new items coming in every week and a welcoming staff that's happy to help in the search for the perfect find, it's understandable why readers trust Broadway Pinups to keep them in style.

2. Grey Moon Vintage

2202 Broadway

greymoon.online

3. Eye Candy Boutique

2003 S. Zarzamora St., Unit 1101 (By appointment only)

(210) 363-3572

heyeyecandy.com

