Best of SA 2019

Nightlife

Best Cocktail Bar and Cocktails 

Bar 1919

Winner: Bar 1919

1420 S. Alamo St.

(210) 227-1420

bar1919.com

The best kind of cocktail bar is one that's a secret. Plenty of San Antonians know about the wonder that is Bar 1919 — hey, it's the winner after all — but part of the place's fun is the speakeasy feel it cultivates via a basement location at the Blue Star Arts Complex. The lack outside signage also adds to the clandestine image. Inside the swanky spot you'll find knowledgeable, hipster-esque bar staff stirring, shaking and pouring a variety of cocktails, from storied classics to house creations. While Bar 1919 has been recognized for its unbeatable cocktails, it's also a place to sample spirits straight up. The menu is full of whiskey, scotch, wine, gin, beer and agave selections, making it an attractive spot for parties with a variety of drink preferences. Though the Bar 1919's dark space, sleek aesthetic and live weekend jazz give it an elevated feel, it never loses that welcoming spirit. Whether you dress up for a sexy date night or dress down so you can relax and post up with a quality cocktail, this place has got you covered.

2. The Modernist

516 E. Grayson St.

(210) 446-8699

facebook.com/themodernistsa

3. SoHo Wine & Martini Bar

214 W. Crockett St.

(210) 444-1000

facebook.com/sohowineandmartinibar

