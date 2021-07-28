Winner: Bar 1919

1420 S. Alamo St.

(210) 227-1420

bar1919.com

Plenty of cocktail havens aspire to Bar 1919's classic speakeasy vibe — it's in a basement for one, and it's also plenty dark and stylish. Atmosphere aside, what really sets this booze haven aside is the seriousness with which it approaches its craft. You'd be hard pressed to find a more robust list of Scotch and bourbon, not just in San Antonio, but much of the country. And you've got to dig the fact that they only carry a single brand of vodka. The bartenders know their stuff and do a good job of taking the drinkers along for an enjoyable ride, whether they're new to the craft-cocktail scene or seasoned hands looking to notch their belt by trying a new spirit.

2. The Modernist

516 E. Grayson St.

(210) 901-8646

facebook.com/themodernistsa

3. Soho Wine and Martini Bar

214 W. Crockett St.

(210) 444-1000

instagram.com/sohococktailbar