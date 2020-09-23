No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

Nightlife

Best Cocktail Bar 

Bar 1919

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: Bar 1919

1420 S. Alamo St.

(210) 227-1420

bar1919.com

It's hard not to be impressed with Bar 1919, the speakeasy-style cocktail haven tucked into a basement slot at Blue Star. The dark interior brims with atmosphere, and the bar staff is both knowledgeable and blazingly efficient. What's more, Bar 1919 has won praise from the New York Times and USA Today for an extensive and expertly curated whiskey collection unmatched in the area. The nightspot's Southtown location also makes for eclectic people watching as downtown business execs and techies mingle with arty folks from the neighborhood and tourists drawn by its national rep.

Editor's Pick: The Modernist

516 E. Grayson St.

(210) 901-8646

facebook.com/themodernistsa

With its keen attention to detail and focus on high-quality ingredients, The Modernist is San Antonio's most low-key place to get seriously highfalutin' cocktails. While the atmosphere is chill, the bartenders are insightful, practiced and approachable, which practically makes them hospitality-industry unicorns. Throughout the pandemic, the crew at The Modernist has offered an impressive to-go menu of mixed cocktails, organized by spirit preference, including a note on which tipples are "stupidly strong." In part, this Editor's Pick earned its accolade for taking at-home craft cocktail enjoyment to a whole new level.

2. The Modernist

3. Blue Box

312 Pearl Parkway

(210) 227-2583

blueboxbar.com

Calendar

