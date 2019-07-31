Best Coffee Shop 

Best of SA 2019

Winner: Local Coffee

meritcoffee.com

San Antonio may have been late to the third wave of coffee, but that didn't stop Robby and Neesha Grubbs from revolutionizing the way locals consumed the beloved beverage when they launched Merit Roasting Co. and opened the first Local Coffee in 2008. A little over a decade later, and Local Coffee hasn't just won over the Alamo City but expanded into Dallas and Austin with no signs of slowing. You'll recognize Local Coffee by its open, well-lit cafes, sustainably sourced single-origin coffee and highly-trained baristas who make cupping an art. Local roasts, brews and pours cups that feature chocolate, fruit or earth-inspired notes and the business takes pride in letting you know where the coffee's story began.

2. SummerMoon Coffee

Multiple locations

woodfiredcoffee.com

3. Folklores Coffee House

5009 S. Flores St.

(210) 455-7829

folklores-coffee-house.business.site

