Best Comedy Club 

Winner: Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

618 N.W. Loop 410

(210) 541-8805

lolsanantonio.com

If you've exhausted every standup comedy show on Netflix but just need more, readers agree that the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club may be the best bet for a fix of live laughs. An offshoot from the now defunct Improv Comedy Club at the Rivercenter, this place has everything: performances from the best local and touring comics, an extensive cocktail menu and Tuesday open mic nights, where locals take the stage to earn their standup stripes. Boasting past acts such as Ali Wong, Eddie Izzard and even 2020 presidential candidate Ben Gleib, LOL Comedy Club safely lands first prize for pulling in the big names. Before finding your seat, be sure to stop by the bar to wet your whistle with drinks ranging from a shot of "alien secretion" to a glass of chardonnay. Margaret Cho, Joel McHale and Rick Gutierrez are slated to perform this fall, so it may be a good time to grab your pals, Tinder date or even your good ol' dad and see for yourself why readers say it's the top place in the Alamo City for laughs.

2. Bexar Stage

1203 Camden St.

(210) 281-4259

bexarstage.com

3. ComedySportz San Antonio

11950 Starcrest Dr. #210

(210) 338-0279

cszsa.com