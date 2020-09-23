Winner: LOL Comedy Club

When it comes to hosting touring stand-up comedians, there's no question which local venue comes out on top. Part of the storied Improv string of comedy venues, LOL regularly books bigs names such as SNL alum Rob Schneider and YouTube sensation JP Sears alongside local and regional comics. Even during the pandemic, the club has remained active, putting new safety measures in place and pulling together a lineup of touring shows through the remainder of the year. Throw in comedy defensive driving classes and the ability to host parties and groups and it's easy to get why LOL came out on top.

2. Blind Tiger Comedy Club

3. Overtime Theater

Currenly without a venue location