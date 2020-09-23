No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best Comedy Club 

LOL Comedy Club

Winner: LOL Comedy Club

618 NW Loop 410

(866) 468-3399

improvtx.com/sanantonio

When it comes to hosting touring stand-up comedians, there's no question which local venue comes out on top. Part of the storied Improv string of comedy venues, LOL regularly books bigs names such as SNL alum Rob Schneider and YouTube sensation JP Sears alongside local and regional comics. Even during the pandemic, the club has remained active, putting new safety measures in place and pulling together a lineup of touring shows through the remainder of the year. Throw in comedy defensive driving classes and the ability to host parties and groups and it's easy to get why LOL came out on top.

2. Blind Tiger Comedy Club

902 NE Loop 410

(210) 828-1470

blindtigercomedyclub.com

3. Overtime Theater

(210) 557-7562

theovertimetheatre.org

Currenly without a venue location

