Best Comedy Club 

Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

Winner: Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club

618 NW Loop 410

(210) 541-8805

lolsanantonio.com

After the Rivercenter Comedy Club shut its doors in 2018, the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club has become the only game in town for big-name, touring stand-up comedians — even during the pandemic. Managed under the Improv comedy umbrella, the LOL continues to book some of the most well-known comics in the industry. So far this year, comedians including Bob Saget, Paul Rodriguez, Whitney Cummings, Tom Segura, Jeremy Piven, Marlon Wayans and Chris Kattan have hit its stage. In August, podcaster Doug Benson and Cristela Alonzo are on the schedule, followed by appearances by Carlos Mencia and D.L. Hughley in September.

2. Blind Tiger Comedy Club

902 NE Loop 410

(210) 828-1470

blindtigercomedyclub.com

3. ComedySportz San Antonio

11950 Starcrest Drive #210

(210) 338-0279

cszsa.com

Previous Winners

