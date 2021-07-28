Winner: Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
618 NW Loop 410
(210) 541-8805
After the Rivercenter Comedy Club shut its doors in 2018, the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club has become the only game in town for big-name, touring stand-up comedians — even during the pandemic. Managed under the Improv comedy umbrella, the LOL continues to book some of the most well-known comics in the industry. So far this year, comedians including Bob Saget, Paul Rodriguez, Whitney Cummings, Tom Segura, Jeremy Piven, Marlon Wayans and Chris Kattan have hit its stage. In August, podcaster Doug Benson and Cristela Alonzo are on the schedule, followed by appearances by Carlos Mencia and D.L. Hughley in September.
2. Blind Tiger Comedy Club
902 NE Loop 410
(210) 828-1470
3. ComedySportz San Antonio
11950 Starcrest Drive #210
(210) 338-0279
