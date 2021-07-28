Winner: Luby's

Multiple locations

lubys.com

By Luby's victory in this category, we're guessing a lot of Current readers let out a deep sigh of relief when what remained of the iconic San Antonio-born cafeteria chain was saved earlier this summer in a $29 million buyout deal. Time and restaurant trends haven't been kind to Luby's — it's now down to just 32 Texas locations — but it's clear that San Antonio diners still find contentment with the chain's old standbys, from its square fried fish fillets to its pies topped with towering meringue. Here's hoping Luby's new owner, businessman Calvin Gin, can remedy its financial woes without altering the comforting menu items so many still crave.

