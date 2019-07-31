Best Community Theater 

Winner: The Magik Theatre

420 S. Alamo St.

(210) 227-2751

magiktheatre.org

For the past 25 years, the Magik Theatre has brought children's books to life with colorful costumes, engaging acting and a commitment to enhancing the literacy of San Antonio's youth through thoughtful education and outreach. What started in 1994 as a handful of actors putting on The Jungle Book has become a staple in every young San Antonian's childhood. If you're under the age of 30, there's a good chance you spent at least a few spellbinding afternoons at the Magik as a kid. Over the years, the Magik has played host to a number of lovable characters, including Charlie Brown, Bunnicula, Ella Enchanted and, most recently, the Very Hungry Caterpillar. With three locations, a summer performing arts camp and year-round classes for preschoolers through high school students, the Magik Theatre binds the city together while instilling a sense of wonder and love for the arts in children and adults alike.

2. The Woodlawn Theatre

1920 Fredericksburg Road

(210) 267-8388

woodlawntheatre.org

3. Bexar Stage

1203 Camden St.

(210) 281-4259

bexarstage.com