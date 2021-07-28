Winner: La Panadería

Multiple locations

lapanaderia.com

Inspired by their family's legacy of selling baked goods in Mexico City, brothers José and David Cáceres opened their homegrown chain's flagship Alamo Heights location in 2014. Since then, they've opened two more San Antonio locations that expand their offerings beyond artisan baked goods to include breakfast, lunch and dinner service along with libations. Los Hermanos Cáceres' traditional Mexican specialties such as conchas and empanadas have clearly won over San Antonians, as has their innovative "croncha," a decadent cross between a donut and a croissant. As evidence of the business' connection to the community, La Panadería even offered curbside and delivery services to supply essential items such as bread, eggs and milk as grocery store inventories dwindled during the pandemic.

2. Bedoy's Bakery

Multiple locations

bedoysbakery.com

3. Panifico Bake Shop

602 N.W. 24th St.

(210) 434-9290

panifico.com