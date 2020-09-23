Winner: The Friendly Spot Ice House

943 S. Alamo St.

(210) 224-2337

thefriendlyspot.com

A good michelada starts with fine Mexican beer, so it makes sense that Friendly Spot scored big with readers for both its expansive brew selection and the quality of its micheladas. Beyond that, a good michelada requires a recipe that honors its key ingredients — frosty lager plus tomato juice and spice. This one gets the blend right, delivering the right amounts of tomatoey umami and lingering heat. The Southtown favorite's win for best ice house no doubt comes down to its on-site playground, community atmosphere and a giant screen to watch the Spurs.

2. Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

11255 Huebner Road #212

(210) 696-5080

beerknurd.com/locations/san-antonio-flying-saucer

3. Big Hops

Multiple locations

bighops.com