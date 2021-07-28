Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2021

Nightlife

Readers' Choice

Best Craft Beer Selection 

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Winner: Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

11255 Huebner Road, Suite 212

(210) 696-5080

beerknurd.com/locations/san-antonio-flying-saucer

OK, OK. Flying Saucer is a chain. We get it. But it's based in Fort Worth, so it meets Best of San Antonio's Texas-only rules. Beyond that, it's apparent that SA beer enthusiasts can get behind supporting the Saucer because it includes craft brews from Ranger Creek, Freetail, Weathered Souls and more in its voluminous selection. Throw in an engaging atmosphere and friendly service and it's that much easier to stick around and keep tasting your way down its wall of taps.

2. Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen

103 E. Jones Ave.

(210) 446-9303

elsewheregarden.com

3. Hoppy Monk

1010 N. Loop 1604 E.

(210) 545-3330

thehoppymonk.com

