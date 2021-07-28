Winner: Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
11255 Huebner Road, Suite 212
(210) 696-5080
beerknurd.com/locations/san-antonio-flying-saucer
OK, OK. Flying Saucer is a chain. We get it. But it's based in Fort Worth, so it meets Best of San Antonio's Texas-only rules. Beyond that, it's apparent that SA beer enthusiasts can get behind supporting the Saucer because it includes craft brews from Ranger Creek, Freetail, Weathered Souls and more in its voluminous selection. Throw in an engaging atmosphere and friendly service and it's that much easier to stick around and keep tasting your way down its wall of taps.
2. Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen
103 E. Jones Ave.
(210) 446-9303
3. Hoppy Monk
1010 N. Loop 1604 E.
(210) 545-3330
