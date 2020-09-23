No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

Food & Drink

Best Date Night Restaurant 

Down On Grayson

Down On Grayson

Winner: Down on Grayson

303 E. Grayson St.

(210) 248-9244

downongrayson.com

Whether it's for a first romantic meeting or the first time you and your honey have left the house in months, readers clearly seek out Down on Grayson when it comes to dinner dates. Part of the appeal, no doubt, is the restaurant's ample and breezy patio space, although its generous selection of cocktails, beer and wine probably play a part as well. Not to mention, appetizers such as its parmesan fries and crispy Brussels sprouts make great plates for sharing. The stylish eatery has a mix of familiar American and Tex-Mex favorites, including fresh sandwiches, seasonal salads, fire-roasted chicken and fish tacos, ensuring you'll have a great meal, whether or not the date turned out to be a hot one.

2. Bliss

926 S. Presa St.

(210) 225-2547

foodisbliss.com

3. Battalion

604 S. Alamo St.

(210) 816-0088

battalionsa.com

Calendar

