Best Dessert 

Winner: Bakery Lorraine

Multiple locations

bakerylorraine.com

Anne Ng and Jeremy Mandrell began collaborating on incredible desserts and breads together years ago at Thomas Keller's Bouchon in California, but it wasn't until they teamed with entrepreneur Charlie Biedenharn in 2011 that most San Antonians got to know them. The trio opened Bakery Lorraine, and based on the quality of its wares, quickly outgrew its original location on Grayson Street. The next stop was a larger shop at the Pearl. Since then, Bakery Lorraine has expanded to serve breakfast and lunch at five locations in Austin and San Antonio, offering signature French macarons along with house quiche and a classic grilled cheese sandwich made with comté, goat cheese, fontina and a seasonal jam. While Lorraine serves up both savory and sweet, it's clear from our readers that its desserts, from hot chocolate cookies to sinfully delicious cakes, keep San Antonio coming back.

2. Kuma

Multiple locations

instagram.com/kuma.satx

3. Cereal Killer Sweets

(210) 753-2032

cerealkillersweets.com