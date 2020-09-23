No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

Food & Drink

Best Dessert 

Bakery Lorraine

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: Bakery Lorraine

Multiple locations

bakerylorraine.com

Readers are clearly sweet on the combination of professional pastry chefs Anne Ng and Jeremy Mandrell and local entrepreneur Charlie Biedenharn, the trio who opened the original Bakery Lorraine in 2011. They've since expanded the brand to five locations between San Antonio and Austin without losing any love. In addition to the chain's signature macarons, locals rave about its rustic breads, savory sandwiches and French classic French favorites including chocolate eclairs, flaky croissants and opera cake.

2. Cereal Killer Sweets

1031 Patricia Drive, Suite 104

(210) 753-2032

cerealkillersweets.com

3. Miss Chickpea's Bakeshop

8065 Callaghan Road

(210) 993-0748

misschickpeas.com

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

Previous Winners

  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2020 Read More

  2. Food & Drink Read More

  3. Nightlife Read More

  4. People Read More

  5. Around Town Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation