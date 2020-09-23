Winner: Bakery Lorraine

Multiple locations

bakerylorraine.com

Readers are clearly sweet on the combination of professional pastry chefs Anne Ng and Jeremy Mandrell and local entrepreneur Charlie Biedenharn, the trio who opened the original Bakery Lorraine in 2011. They've since expanded the brand to five locations between San Antonio and Austin without losing any love. In addition to the chain's signature macarons, locals rave about its rustic breads, savory sandwiches and French classic French favorites including chocolate eclairs, flaky croissants and opera cake.

2. Cereal Killer Sweets

1031 Patricia Drive, Suite 104

(210) 753-2032

cerealkillersweets.com

3. Miss Chickpea's Bakeshop

8065 Callaghan Road

(210) 993-0748

misschickpeas.com