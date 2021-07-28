Winner: Bee's Wellness Cafe

3030 Thousand Oaks Drive, Suite 102

(210) 836-8141

beeswellnesscafe.com

You may have heard of a little product called CBD that's become quite popular with San Antonio residents. You may have even heard of CBD's close friend Delta 8, which is really popular here. Apparently, Current readers trust Bee's Wellness Café when it comes to both. You could say the dispensary, run by the appropriately named Blazey Bee, has generated quite a buzz. Originally scheduled to open right as COVID hit, Bee's began operation in June of last year and has been a hit since, perhaps due to the owner's commitment to CBD research and education. Or maybe the variety of products just sell themselves. Or maybe it's the cozy-but-professional vibe, a serious cut above the dingy gas stations and other retail spots that have jumped on the CBD bandwagon.

