No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Best of SA 2020

Food & Drink

Best Distillery 

Rebecca Creek

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: Rebecca Creek

26605 Bulverde Road

(830) 714-4581

rebeccacreekdistillery.com

Home to Rebecca Creek and Texas Ranger whiskeys, as well as Enchanted Rock Vodka, this San Antonio craft distillery has been winning over drinkers to locally produced artisan spirits since 2009. Rebecca Creek's libations have amassed fans who drink them straight or as an addition to favorite cocktails. The distillery is still working through plans to reopen its grounds to the public in coming weeks, but in the meantime, folks can stop on select days for a sample or a bottle of their favorite whiskey or vodka. Just call ahead of time to confirm the distillery is ready to welcome you.

2. Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.

1902 S. Flores St.

(210) 229-0607

dorcolspirits.com

3. Ranger Creek Brewing

& Distilling

4834 Whirlwind Drive

(210) 339-2282

drinkrangercreek.com

Email
Print
Share

Tags:

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Calendar

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2020 Read More

  2. Food & Drink Read More

  3. People Read More

  4. Nightlife Read More

  5. Around Town Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation