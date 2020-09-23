Winner: Rebecca Creek
26605 Bulverde Road
(830) 714-4581
Home to Rebecca Creek and Texas Ranger whiskeys, as well as Enchanted Rock Vodka, this San Antonio craft distillery has been winning over drinkers to locally produced artisan spirits since 2009. Rebecca Creek's libations have amassed fans who drink them straight or as an addition to favorite cocktails. The distillery is still working through plans to reopen its grounds to the public in coming weeks, but in the meantime, folks can stop on select days for a sample or a bottle of their favorite whiskey or vodka. Just call ahead of time to confirm the distillery is ready to welcome you.
2. Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.
1902 S. Flores St.
(210) 229-0607
3. Ranger Creek Brewing
& Distilling
4834 Whirlwind Drive
(210) 339-2282
