Best of SA 2019

Nightlife

Best Dive Bar 

Bang Bang Bar

Winner: Bang Bang Bar

119 El Mio Dr.

(210) 320-1187

thebangbangbartx.com

San Antonio has no shortage of dives, yet a handful of local haunts rise above to become citywide faves. Self-described as "your friendly neighborhood vinyl-spinning, cocktail-slinging, vintage dive bar heaven," Bang Bang Bar knows that it's exactly what you're looking for in a downmarket watering hole. Decorated with a mish-mash of old furniture to drive home its retro theme, the local favorite keeps the bar aspect top-notch, offering solid happy hour specials and fun drinks such as a chicken-on-a-stick michelada (or Bloody Mary if you prefer). Add arcade games, a pool table, special events such as Taco Tuesday and Sunday Brunch plus an array of local and touring live music and you've got the cherry on top.

2. Faust Tavern

517 E. Woodlawn Ave.

(210) 257-0628

facebook.com/TheFaustTavern

3. El Luchador

622 Roosevelt Ave.

(210) 272-0016

facebook.com/luchadorbarsa

