Best of SA 2020

Nightlife

Best Dive Bar 

The Mix

click to enlarge bosa20-01.jpg

Winner: The Mix

2423 N. St Mary's St.

(210) 735-1313

themixsa.com

Is the Mix really a dive? Many readers made that call, so we won't quibble, even if we can think of plenty of bars that are smaller, seedier and more spartan. Since opening in October 1997, the Mix has remained a constant on the oft-changing North St. Mary's Strip, especially when it comes to presenting live music in an unpretentious setting. Although the venue has changed ownership and management in the last decade, it continues to host a variety of local and touring performers from punk and metal to goth and even a traveling circus act. Throw in affordable drink prices and a chill atmosphere, and it's no wonder the Mix remains a local fave — whether or not it truly qualifies as a dive.

2. Oak Hills Tavern

7920 Fredericksburg Road

(210) 614-8855

oak-hills-tavern.business.site

3. Faust Tavern

517 E. Woodlawn Ave.

(210) 257-0628

facebook.com/TheFaustTavern

Previous Winners

