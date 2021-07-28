Winner: The Bang Bang Bar
119 El Mio Drive
(210) 320-1187
The phrase "dive bar" typically evokes thoughts of a dingy, unglamorous spot with surly bartenders. The Bang Bang Bar doesn't quite fit that image. Its eclectic ambience includes cozy conversation corners outfitted with vintage furniture and a stage that bears more than a little resemblance to living room. And the bartenders tend to be a friendly bunch. There's something about the place's dark-yet-welcoming vibe that brings folks out in droves, and if they want to call it a dive, we're not going to argue.
2. The Hangar
8203 Broadway
(210) 824-2700
3. The Mix
2423 N. St. Mary's St.
(210) 735-1313
